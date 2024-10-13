iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 7.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

