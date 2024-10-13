iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 230,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

