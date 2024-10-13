iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,551,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,231 shares.The stock last traded at $36.60 and had previously closed at $36.58.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

