iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

