iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $317.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $318.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

