iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

