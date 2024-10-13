iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

