iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 509.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,988,000.

IJS stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

