iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 106899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

