ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. 13,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 8,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITMPF

ITM Power Stock Performance

About ITM Power

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.