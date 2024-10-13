Jack R. Lazar Sells 3,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,451,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $33,141,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

