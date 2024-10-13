Jack R. Lazar Sells 3,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,451,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Astera Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $95.21.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
