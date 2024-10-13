Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

