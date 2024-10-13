Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($25.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.08). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.05), with a volume of 20,817 shares traded.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,914 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,914. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.