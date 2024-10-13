JasmyCoin Trading Down 4.4% This Week (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $934.50 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. JasmyCoin has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 49,394,999,677.16958 in circulation. The last known price of JasmyCoin is 0.01938378 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $33,084,905.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

