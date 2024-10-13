JBR Co Financial Management Inc Acquires 500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 484,088 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,354,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 467,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,598. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

