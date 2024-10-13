JBR Co Financial Management Inc Cuts Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned 0.06% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 398,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.18. 6,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

