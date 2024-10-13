JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $5.22 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.4% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.03. 824,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $190.65. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

