JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases 332 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 141,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,155. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

