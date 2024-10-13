JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 3,071 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

CIBR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $62.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.