Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.