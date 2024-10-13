Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ARHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Arhaus stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

