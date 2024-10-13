Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $169,961.26

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $169,961.26 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,655.91 or 1.00027005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009999 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

