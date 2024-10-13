Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,756. The company has a market capitalization of $391.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

Jiayin Group Announces Dividend

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.15 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 20.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

