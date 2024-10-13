Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 2,521,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,685. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.