Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

