Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after buying an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 292,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 271,479 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,826,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

