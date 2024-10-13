Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $306,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HP by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after acquiring an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 5,832,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

About HP



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

