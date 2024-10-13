Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 777 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.40. 1,464,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $191.59. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.