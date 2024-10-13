Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jowell Global Price Performance

Shares of JWEL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Jowell Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

Further Reading

