JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.59. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 169,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

