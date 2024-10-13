JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.47.

JPM stock opened at $222.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $632.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

