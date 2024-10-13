JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the September 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,344. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.