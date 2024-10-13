JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the September 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,344. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
