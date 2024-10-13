JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. 2,335,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,344. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

