JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.