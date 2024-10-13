Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

JUVF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Juniata Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

