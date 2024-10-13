Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of KRDXF stock remained flat at $300.19 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.76. Kardex has a 12 month low of $182.02 and a 12 month high of $328.05.
Kardex Company Profile
