Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of KRDXF stock remained flat at $300.19 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.76. Kardex has a 12 month low of $182.02 and a 12 month high of $328.05.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

