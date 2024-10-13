KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 134.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KB Home Stock Down 0.1 %

KBH stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

