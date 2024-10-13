KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Sells C$22,200.00 in Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

KDA Group Price Performance

KDA Group stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. KDA Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

