Keep Network Hits Market Cap of $105.61 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $105.61 million and approximately $9,607.65 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,960,595 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep Network (KEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep Network has a current supply of 999,848,780.8 with 951,960,595.3290766 in circulation. The last known price of Keep Network is 0.11240581 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,016.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep.network.”

