Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kidpik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,082. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Kidpik has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.70.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 914.46% and a negative net margin of 88.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

