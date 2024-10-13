Kings Path Partners LLC Acquires 4,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

