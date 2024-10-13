Kings Path Partners LLC Grows Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $7,505,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 470,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $4,926,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 250,217 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,316. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.