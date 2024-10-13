Kings Path Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 432,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,424,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.