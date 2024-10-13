Kings Path Partners LLC Invests $115,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

