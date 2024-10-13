Kings Path Partners LLC Invests $355,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $50.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

