Kings Path Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,755 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PNTG opened at $33.79 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

