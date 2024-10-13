Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $471.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $444.00 to $471.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.00.

NYSE KNSL opened at $469.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

