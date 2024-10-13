Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

KN opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock worth $530,948. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Knowles by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 529,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 44,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

