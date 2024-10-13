Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 127528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 222,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

