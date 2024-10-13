Komodo Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.88 million and approximately $854,730.88 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,516,295 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

